ACP hosts Resul Celik’s photography exhibition

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has launched a photography exhibition featuring the works of renowned Turkish photographer Resul Celik at the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery. The exhibition, inaugurated by Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu and Arts Council Secretary Ejaz Ahmed Farooqi, presents 40 stunning images capturing the cultural and natural beauty of Turkey.

Distinguished attendees included Sri Lankan Consul General Jagath Abeywarna, Director Yunus Emre Institute Prof. Dr. Halil Toker, Principal Art School Shahid Rasam, Member of National Assembly Ramesh Kumar, and other notable figures from the art and culture community.

The tomb of Ertugrul Ghazi, along with breathtaking landscapes, portraits, and historical sites from various Turkish cities. Consul General Cemal Sangu praised the exhibition, stating that Celik’s work offers an authentic glimpse into Turkey’s landscapes, from majestic mountains and rivers to iconic minarets. Resul Celik, known for his international exhibitions in Istanbul, Ankara, New York, Washington, Paris, and Zurich, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to present Turkey’s beauty in Pakistan.