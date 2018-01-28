ACLC officials sent to prison on remand in Intizar murder

Staff Reporter

A local court on Saturday sent eight Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials to jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to the murder of 19-year-old Intizar Ahmed in the city’s DHA area.

The investigating officer of the case produced the suspects before the court after completion of their physical remand and made a request for further extension of their remand. The judge, however, turned down the request and sent the accused to prison on judicial remand.

A joint investigation team (JIT), formed under supervision of CTD Intelligence SSP Pervaiz Chandio to probe the case, recorded the statement of slain student’s father and a girl who was with the deceased at the time of the incident. Intizar Ahmed was shot dead in mysterious circumstances by armed ACLC personnel when he didn’t stop his car after being signaled by them in Khayaban-i-Bukhari of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 13.

Ishtiaq Ahmed, SSP Muqaddas Haider and a witness, Madiha Kiyani, appeared before the JIT to record their statements.