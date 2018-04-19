ACLC arrests 2 car-lifters

The Anti Car Lifting ell (ACLC) arrested two members of a car lifter gang and recovered a stolen car here on the metropolis on Wednesday.

SSP ACLC Asad Raza said that on a tip-off operation was conducted against the car lifters during which two members of a notorious car lifter gang were arrested besides recovery of a stolen car.

The SSP ACLC said that the nabbed culprits had come to Karachi from Jaffarabad district of Balochistan and they were involved in snatching/stealing

65 vehicles from different areas of the two provinces.

The detainees were being interrogated, more arrests and recoveries of vehicles were expected, Asad Raza said.—INP

