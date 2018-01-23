Acid attack

Women in Pakistan are subjected to violence every day. Different ways are applied to make their life difficult. A young man threw acid at three women including mother and daughter owing to which their faces and bodies were badly burned. This is extreme torture and is tantamount to killing them. Many women have committed suicide after they were injured in acid throwing incidents. It is not the first time that a man has taken this extreme measure.

The government has neglected to legislate and take stern action against the culprits. W will urge Parliament to enact appropriate legislation to bring the perpetrators to justice. We must amend the criminal laws. Such incidents are happening on a regular basis. We cannot sit idle and do nothing. We must educate the people and shun those who are a menace for the society. The government should immediately ban the sale of acid and such dangerous products. The government should take this matter seriously and stop such incidents. The culprits should be given exemplary punishment.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

