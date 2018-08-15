Achakzai confers QPM awards on police martyred

Quetta

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai on Monday conferred upon Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal on two martyred of police’s relatives on behalf of President of Paksitan in connection with the 71st Independence Day. An investiture ceremony of award was held at Governor House.

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Allauddin Marri, Interim Provincial Home Minister Agha Umar Bangulzai, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Raheela Hameed Khan, former MPA Dr, Hamid Khan Achakzai, Chief Secretary Balochistan Aurang Zaib, Inspector General of Police Balochistan and Deputy Inspector Balochistan and other senior officials of department were present on the occasion.

The Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal award were received by father of the martyred sub-Inspector Sher Hussain, Juma Khan and martyred of Kala Khan police constable, Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema. Sub-Inspector Sher Hussain was martyred on Independence Day in 2015 in Jaffarabad district during exchanging of firing by unknown suspects. Kala Khan Police constable, who had been martyred in Quetta district while he was alone competed with suspects in an exchanging of firing where he suffered serious wounds and later he was martyred.—APP

