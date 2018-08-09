Achakzai, AJK PM not allowed for a meeting with Nawaz Sharif

RAWALPINDI : Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider and leader of Pashtunkhuwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Mehmood Khan Achakzai were barred for having a meeting with Nawaz Sharif at Adiala Jail on Thursday.

The jail authorities stopped the two leaders from meeting convicted ex-prime minister at the jail.

According to reports, the jail authorities had fixed Thursday for meetings with Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

Speaking to the media outside the detention facility, Achakzai criticized the authorities for not allowing him to meet Nawaz Sharif. “I have been in Islamabad for two weeks now, every time I come here, they stop me, what is the matter,” he questioned.

He said the constitution grants every person the right to visit anyone in prison.

Reports say that Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Aurangzeb, Saud Majeed, Barjees Tahir, Saad Rafique were also due to meet Sharif, but the meeting didn’t materialize.

Abid Sher Ali, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Ghulam Bilour, Muhammad Zubair, Amir Muqam, Rana Tanveer, Baleeghur Rehman, Attaul Haq Qasmi, Tariq Fatmi and his wife had also reached the Adial Jail.

Share on: WhatsApp