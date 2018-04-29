ACE Rwp resolves 1000 kanals land fraud case

Rawalpindi

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi, resolving illegal transfer of nearly 1000 kanal land case, arrested six including Assistant Director (AD) Land Record (LR) Fatehjang Abdul Majeed allegedly involved the fraud.

According to details, ACE Rawalpindi after initial inquiry against 14 persons allegedly involved in a land fraud case managed to arrest six including Abdul Majeed, Assistant Director Land Record (ADLR), Rana Naumaan, ASCI, Liaquat Ali, SCO, Aamir Ali Bhatti, SCO, Malik Tassawar Hussain, representative of vendees and Sohail Sarfraz son of Sarfraz Khan, Vendor.

Talking to APP, Director ACE Rawalpindi, Arif Raheem informed that Ammar Siddique son of Muhammad Siddique Khan resident of Tehsil Taxila, District Rawalpindi made a complaint to Anti Corruption Establishment, Rawalpindi that the complainant’s father Muhammad Siddique Khan son of Muhammad Hayyat Khan was owner of land measuring 990 Kanals and 14 Marlas in the revenue estate of ‘Dharnaal’ who has been died and the inheritance mutation is yet to be entered in the land record.—APP