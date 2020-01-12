‘ACE recovered Rs 100b in 2019’

Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab has issued the performance report for the year 2019.

According to report Anti-Corruption Punjab has made historic recovery of Rs 100.74 billion in 2019. Out of this amount, Rs 1567.17 million were direct recovery, Rs 96727.48 million have been recovered under the head of land recovery whereas Rs 2449.06 million have been recovered under the head of indirect recovery.

According to the report, Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab received 22940 complaints in 2019 and it redressed 21950 grievances including previous complaints. Similarly, Anti-Corruption Punjab held 5238 inquiries, gave decision on 4828 ongoing inquiries, 1340 cases were registered, furthermore, decision was given on 1518 ongoing cases, 869 challans were submitted, 254 raids were conducted and 1597 arrested.

Anti-Corruption Punjab has also nabbed 48 court absconders and 312 proclaimed offenders in 2019.

While expressing his views regarding annual report, Anti-Corruption DG Muhammad Gohar Nafees has said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran khan and in the leadership of Usman Buzdar, ACE was struggling for corruption free Punjab.

He directed all the officers of ACE to adopt zero tolerance policy against the corrupt elements and take action against them without any discrimination.

He appealed to the public to identify the corrupt elements on report corruption app and play their role in making Pakistan a developed, prosperous and corruption-free country.