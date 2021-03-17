ACE books 14 persons in MC Multan mega corruption scam

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment registered a case on 14 persons including Chief Officer MCM Amjad Hussain in a Rs130 million scam.

The amount was withdrawn from general head of MC Multan with fake signatures of Ex-Comissioner /Administrator Multan Shanul Haq.

The ACE had sent the specimen of Shanul Haq’s signatures for forensic verification. which could not be matched with signatures on the cheques.

The matter was referred to ACE by Commissioner Office Multan after an internal enquiry committee found misappropriation of funds on bogus signatures of the Ex-Commissioner Multan.

Accordingly, a two member JIT was formed at ACE to thoroughly probe the matter which has submitted its findings to DG ACE.

The ACE JIT established that an amount of Rs. 130 millions were withdrawn with bogus signatures and recommended criminal proceedings against all the beneficiaries to DG ACE in its final report.

Accordingly, a case has been registered against those involved in the scam. Commenting on the matter, DG ACE said that indiscriminate action against all those involved in the scam will be taken. No one will be allowed to cause loss to the public exchequer.