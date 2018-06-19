ACE arrests Ex-SCO Fatehjang wanted in 1000 kanal land fraud case

Rawalpindi

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi on Monday managed to net Ex-SCO Fatehjang, Mubashir Rasheed, an absconder and wanted in 1000 kanal land fraud case, from the jurisdiction of Haveli Dewan Police Station, an area of Kot Momin, Sargodha. Mubashir Rasheed was wanted in FIR no.11/18. He allegedly continued to work at Arazi Center Fatehjung even after his dismissal from service and tempered the digital record in connivance with ADLR Abdul Majeed and SCI Rana Nouman in order to benefit a Property Dealer namely Malik Tasawar.

According to details, ACE Rawalpindi had resolved illegal transfer case of nearly 1000 kanal land and arrested six including Assistant Director (AD) Land Record (LR) Fatehjang Abdul Majeed allegedly involved the fraud in April.

ACE Rawalpindi after initial inquiry against 14 persons allegedly involved in a land fraud case managed to arrest six including Abdul Majeed, Assistant Director Land Record (ADLR), Rana Naumaan, ASCI, Liaquat Ali, SCO, Aamir Ali Bhatti, SCO, Malik Tassawar Hussain, representative of vendees and Sohail Sarfraz son of Sarfraz Khan, Vendor. Talking to APP, Director ACE Rawalpindi, Arif Raheem informed that Ammar Siddique son of Muhammad Siddique Khan resident of Tehsil Taxila, District Rawalpindi had made a complaint to Anti Corruption Establishment, Rawalpindi that the complainant’s father Muhammad Siddique Khan son of Muhammad Hayyat Khan was owner of land measuring 990 Kanals and 14 Marlas in the revenue estate of ‘Dharnaal’ who had died and the inheritance mutation was yet to be entered in the land record.

The officers of ‘Arazi Center Fatehjang’ illegally and fraudulently through bogus attestation, forgery in record and preparing bogus ‘Fard Badar’ maliciously transferred the land vide mutations No. 3989, 3990, 3991, 3992, whereas, Sohail Sarfraz was neither owner of land in the said mouza nor he had the right to sale out the land.—APP