Shaukat Yousafzai, PTI leader and former provincial minister, has been summoned by the Anti-Corruption Department (ACD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 18 August to record his statement in a corruption case. The notice, which is available with the news agency, asks Yousafzai to appear in person on August 18.

Yousafzai is a senior leader of the PTI, and he served as provincial minister for finance and revenue from 2013 to 2018. He is also the current president of the PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter. This is not the first time that Yousafzai has been summoned by the anti-corruption department. In 2019, he was also asked to appear in person to record his statement.