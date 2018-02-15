Accuser denies taking Rs4m

Salman sexual exploitation case

A woman who had alleged that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Salman Mujahid Baloch had sexually exploited her has also accused the man of stalking and following her around.

“He stalked me for some time when I would visit Jinnah Garden with my mother and eventually forged a bond with my mother by saying she was his sister and I, his niece,” Aleena told the media.

The woman had filed a complaint against the MQM MNA, elected from NA-239 (Karachi-I) constituency, at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station on Tuesday. She had alleged that he had sexually exploited and subsequently started to blackmail her. “He took me with him to Islamabad twice and formed trust by giving me a separate room in the Parliament Lodges that was reserved for his daughter.”

“Salman Mujahid is a mental patient who will torture you in the morning and ask for forgiveness in the evening,” alleged Aleena. She claimed to have submitted complaints to relevant authorities but to no avail. “I lodged a complaint against Mujahid with the Federal Investigation Authority, Gulshan Police Station and other police stations too, but no one took any action except for Sarim Burney, who agreed to help me,” she said.

“I called and even met leaders of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) but nobody gave me a suitable response,” Aleena said that Arshad Vohra gave her a lot of assurances but never did anything to help her.