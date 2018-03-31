Accused wanted in double murder case arrested

Islamabad police have arrested eight outlaws including a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted to police in double murder case and recovered 1.670 kilogram hashish, 90 liter liquor and weapons from them, a police spokesman said. He said that a team of Sabzi Mandi police station arrested three dacoits. They have been identified as Alif Shah, Atta Khan and Irfan besides recovery of five snatched mobile phones, one motorbike, cash and pistol along with ammunition from them. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to commit several dacoities in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile, an alleged killer Said Bacha was also arrested who was wanted to Sabzi Mandi police for his involvement in double murder case. Sub-Inspector Mian Khan and ASI Fawad Khalid from Aabpara police station nabbed Akram Masih alias Bali and recovered 90 liter liquor and 240 gram hashish from him. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Aslam arrested Waqas for having 200 gram hashish while CIA police arrested a drug peddler Nauman Gill for possessing 1.170 kilogram hashish.—APP

