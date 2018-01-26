Accused MPA, brother appear at SSP Hyderabad’s office

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad/Dadu

Pakistan People’s Party MPA Nawab Sardar Ahmed Chandio appeared before SSP Hyderabad in a case involving killing of four people in an armed clash in Dadu last week. Protests were held in Dadu on Thursday against police ‘reluctance’ to involve the sitting lawmaker, who also happens to be the chief of the Chandio tribe, in the investigation.

Sardar Chandio, however, appeared at the SSP Hyderabad’s office Thursday evening. He was accompanied by his brother, Burhan Chandio. It has been learnt that the accused lawmaker presented evidence in their defence to SSP Pir Mohammad Shah. Speaking to media following his appearance at the SSP office, Sardar Chandio said that they have acquired interim bail from the Sindh High Court’s Larkana bench.

SSP Pir Mohammad Shah told newsmen that the two accused presented evidence and witnesses in their defence. He said that a police team will again visit the site of the incident on Friday, adding that the police will make use of technology in the investigations of the case. Baladai union council chairman Raees Karamullah Chandio, his son Mukhtiar Ahmed Chandio were gunned down in an armed clash between Chandio tribesmen in Mehar town on January 17.

Karamullah’s associate, district councillor Qabil Chandio, succumbed to his injuries later while Ghulam Qadir Chandio alias Qadu, from the rival party, died on the spot. The clash, reportedly the result of a land dispute, had taken place at Karamullah’s house in Ahmed Colony. MPA Nawab Sardar Ahmed Chandio, chief of the tribe in Mehar taluka, his brother Nawab Burhan Chandio, a former adviser to the chief minister, and five others, including alleged attacker Qadu, have been nominated in the FIR registered by Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio, another of Karam­ullah’s son.

Talking to the media, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said a reputed police officer is investigating the case, adding that action will be taken according to the law. SSP Hyderabad Pir Mohammad Shah is overseeing the investigation. Dadu SSP Qamar Raza Jaskani had said earlier that of the five attackers, one was killed, one apprehended while a search for the three is underway. The arrested suspect has been identified as Sikandar. Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah told the media on Thursday that Burhan Chandio was not present at the scene of the incident and was in fact somewhere else. However, that claim was refuted by the victims’ family.

The FIR registered on Karamullah’s son’s complaint stated that the Chandio chief had recently threatened his father for becoming too influential in the area. Moreover, Qadu’s wife also filed a case against Karamullah’s family for her husband’s murder.