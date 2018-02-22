Accused lawyer remanded in police custody

City Reporter

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over an accused lawyer—involved in murder of his two lawyer cousins—to police on a seven-day physical remand.

Earlier, Islampura police produced accused Kashif Zeshan before ATC-I Judge Sajjad Ahmad and sought 14-day physical remand of the accused for investigation purposes.

However, the court granted only seven-day remand of the accused and directed police to produce him again on expiry of the remand term.

Kashif Zeshan killed his two lawyer cousins – Rana Nadeem and Rana Owais- at Lahore sessions court premises over a property dispute on Tuesday.

The Islampura police had registered a case against the accused under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.