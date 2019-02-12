Accused, kite sellers, POs rounded up

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdown against anti-social elements have arrested 30 lawbreakers including seven kites sellers and nine Proclaimed Offenders (POs) besides recovering 3650 grams charras, 13 liters liquor, six pistols 30 bore with 19 rounds, a 9mm pistol with two rounds, 1585 kites and 22 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police held accused Shafiq for having 1250 grams charras and accused Tanveer with 480 grams charras. Saddar Baroni police rounded up accused Faizan for carrying 1220 grams charras. Sadiqabad police held accused Hamad with 400 grams charras and accused Atif for carrying 300 grams charras.

Other accused were sent behind the bars for having illegal weapons, drugs and liquor.—APP

