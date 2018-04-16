Accused involved in Kotli Sattian schoolgirl murder arrested

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Police have arrested the two accused involved in the murder of a schoolgirl, who was shot dead by them for resisting the kidnapping bid in Kotli Sattian.

Addressing a press conference here Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Bin Ashraf said accused Kashif and Moeen Thursday tried to kidnap Areeba Qadir, who was on her way to home from school in a van. Upon her resistance, Kashif opened indiscriminate firing on Areeba from his pistol. Resultantly, Areeba died on the spot while here fellow girls in the van, including Halima Iqbal, Aiman and Aleesha Batool were injured.

He said the Kotli Sattian Police registered a case on the application of Areeba’s father. Taking notice of the incident, City Police Officer Afzaal Kauser constituted a special police team under the supervision of SSP (Operations), comprising Superintendent of Police Potohar Division Syed Ali, station house officers of Kotli And Kahuta and information technology (IT) experts to trace out the accused.

The SSP said the team arrested the two accused after tracing their the location by using technology. The pistol used in the murder had also been recovered from the accused, who were residents of Kotli Sattian, he added.

SSP Muhammad Bin Ashraf also told the newsmen that the police had also solved murder case of teacher Nazia Karim by apprehending two out of three killers. The arrested accused had also confessed their involvement in more than 15 crimes they had committed in the limits of Pirwadhai, New Town and other police station, he added.

Replying to question, the SSP said the two accused involved in the attack on the school van had no link with any political party.—APP