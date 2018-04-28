Accused convicted in child pornography scam

City Reporter

A special judge for cyber crime cases handed down seven-year jail term to an accused, Saadat Amin, involved in child pornography scam.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.2 million on the accused and held that the accused will undergo an additional one year imprisonment in case of non payment of the fine.

Special Judge Amir Raza Baittoo announced the decision after hearing arguments of the parties and examining available evidence.

According to the prosecution, accused Saadat Amin was arrested from Sargodha on April 04, 2017, on the complaint of Norwegian Embassy and a large number of videos and pictures were recovered from the seized digital media in his possession.