Accusatory politics in NA



The government and opposition on Wednesday traded barbs in the

National Assembly as the latter condemned arrest of the Pakistan PML (N) lawmaker Saad Rafique and accused the government of using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for bulldozing the opposition. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary on the other side defended the current accountability process saying it is the first time a fair and transparent accountability process is being carried out across the board. As the Minister was speaking the opposition members continuously hooted and raised slogans.

Parliament is, indeed, a supreme institution but the ongoing politics of allegations and counter-allegations with use of inappropriate words from both sides of the aisle amounts to undermining the House. In fact it is responsibility of both the Treasury and Opposition to take forward the proceedings of the House in an amicable manner and everybody must demonstrate patience and courage to listen the viewpoint of others. What kind of impression the lawmakers are leaving on the student delegations witnessing the parliamentary proceedings with the use of un-parliamentary and derogatory words against each other. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser since assuming the office has tried to run the House in a smooth manner and is holding regular meetings with all parties but still the emotions are running high. The parliamentary parties need to shun the negative politics of accusations and rather engage in constructive work by focusing on legislation. Despite the passage of over three months, the incumbent Assembly has so far not passed any bill whilst the issue of constitution of Standing Committees is also in limbo. The people have elected the lawmakers to raise their voice and problems in the House and do legislation that brings improvement in their lives. Instead of doing personal politics, the lawmakers must demonstrate maturity and their actions should be such that protect the sanctity and supremacy of Parliament. The matter of formation of Standing Committees should be resolved immediately so that the process of legislation can move forward effectively.

Share on: WhatsApp