A three-member bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday accepted Advocate Amanullah Kanrani’s “unconditional apology” for hurling accusations against two of the bench’s members during a hearing pertaining to the murder of lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar in Quetta.

The govt and the PTI had traded blame over the incident, with both sides accusing the other of having a role in the killing. Subsequently, an FIR was registered on the complaint of Shar’s son, Advocate Siraj Ahmed, at Quetta’s Shaheed Jamil police station against Imran.

On Wednesday, the apex court bench, headed by Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, was hearing PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plea challenging a first information report filed against him over Shar’s murder when the exchange between the lawyer and the judges took place.

A written order issued on Thursday states that the counsel, Advocate Kanrani, withdrew his allegations and “also rendered an unconditional apology”.