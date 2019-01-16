Accountability to go on: Aleem

Staff Reporter

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that PPP and Nawaz league have similarity in corruption and sitting of together of Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari proved the fear of accountability. Abdul Aleem Khan added that those who looted the national exchequer can never come again in power and Zardari has nothing to do with the development of the country he has real issue of his personal agenda which has been flopped due to the ongoing process of accountability.

Abdul Aleem Khan commented that “lecture” by Zardari for training others will go in vein as no one would be so cruel to damage its own country in such a bad way as done by PPP. Senior Minister said that after failing in replying the allegations, Zardari has started to raise the issue of provincialism and people are asking him the question why he is now remembering Sindh after being disappointed to save his own skin.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that by insulting the national institutions no one can prove himself innocent and everyone will have to be answerable for his deeds. He questioned that those who remained in power for three decades how can be compared with the three or four months of the present government. Senior Minister asked the opposition to remain calm as now not state but the corruption has to be failed.

