Accountability should be across the board: CJP

Observer Report

London

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday night said that accountability should be done without anydiscrimination and with justification.

During an interview, the chief justice shared, “The nation pays their hard-earned money as taxes and we cannot allow people to loot it.”

“A team has been formed under the State Bank of Pakistan governor to bring back looted money to the country,” he said. “Through the protocol signed with Britain, we have received important information regarding properties owned by Pakistanis.”

Justice Nisar continued, “Pakistanis who own properties in Britain were not sharing details. I had selected 15 Pakistanis who own properties in Britain of which seven appeared before the court and further investigations in this regard are under way.”

The top judge further said, “There is room for improvement in National Accountability Bureau laws.”

Stressing the need for accountability across the board, the chief justice said, “In the Supreme Court, we do not see who is on whose side and we only see the law.”

“There is no other way except for accountability without discrimination and with justification,” he added. Further, speaking to journalists, Justice Nisar said, “I am thinking of forming a bench to keep a watch on the money spent from the dam fund so they cannot be used for any other purpose.”

