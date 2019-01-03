Accountability of housing societies

THE Supreme Court on Tuesday declared null and void all agreements between the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and the Eden Housing Society, and ordered the former to develop the “11,000 plots sold by the latter within five years” in a bid to offering affected people some relief. A three-member bench of the court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar, further indicated that an implementation bench could be formed to resolve the case, and instructed all suspects currently in the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) custody in connection with the case to contact the relevant forums.

DHA is a name of quality and the Authority is working under a legal framework but as pointed out by the honourable Chief Justice its name was used to defraud people. About 11,716 people have been affected by the Eden Garden Housing Scheme and the accused fled after pocketing Rs. 13 billion. The scam would not have surfaced if governments, relevant agencies and the judiciary had acted when people were looted in the name of Islamabad New City, Services Cooperative, Taj Company and many other fraudulent schemes. Housing schemes are no secret as the sponsors advertise/market them aggressively through media and it is not at all difficult for the authorities and departments concerned to take cognizance of the brewing scandals. It has, however, been observed that civic agencies absolve themselves of the responsibility after placing advertisements in media about illegal schemes and no legal action is initiated against them. Influential persons, groups and entities are behind different housing schemes and they are fleecing people in broad-daylight without fear of being made accountable. Not to speak of other parts of the country, there are numerous such schemes and societies in Islamabad and Rawalpindi that pocketed hard earned savings of people but did not deliver on their promises of provision of developed plots. Managements of some of the otherwise prestigious housing societies are also involved in negative practices, doing nothing on development front and making people fool merely through media campaigns. Such practices need to be curbed at the soonest to safeguard interest of the people.

