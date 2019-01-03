Accountability: Myth & reality

Accountability, in its true spirit, is quite essential to question individuals, being in power about their actions and their outcomes. Accountability comes with responsibility. Similarly, Allah narrates in Quran, “Then surely, “We shall question those (people) to whom it (the book) was sent and verily, We shall question the messengers,” (AL A’raf 7, 6-7). The ayah, undoubtedly, establishes the importance of accountability.

Pakistan has witnessed culture of bribes, kick-backs, money laundering, nepotism, vicious cycle of financial chaos, administrative mismanagement and above all has received patronage from those, men in power. These malpractices have turned almost all State-owned entities as PIA, Steel Mill and Pakistan Railways into loose making entities, rendering country into severe economic predicament. With inception of PTI-led government at the Centre, accountability drive has kicked off, putting many opposition members behind the bar with more to add in.

Accountability is double-edged sword that can cleanse society of corruption and nepotism. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other federal and provincial anti-graft bodies must continue the much-needed accountability drive to take country out from economic woes but it should not be at the cost of political victimization of opponents only. NAB and other institutions must act according to the book of law and deal all, be from Opposition or Treasury even handed with no selective accountability to which Opposition has termed as unholy alliance between NAB and government. The legitimate concern of the Opposition must not go unheeded. NAB should be depoliticized. Reforms that are needed badly in NAB laws must be incorporated, making the institution independent and professional as to prevail justice must not be done but also seen to be done.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN

Larkana

