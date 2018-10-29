Accountability institutions not dictated by govt: Qureshi

Seeks opposition’s help for South Punjab province

Our Correspondent

Multan

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said accountability institutions are not dictated by the government.

Speaking to the media here, Qureshi said, “We want the process of accountability to continue.”

“Accountability institutions are not dictated by the government and Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is aware that we are not pressuring anyone,” he added.

Regarding the opposition’s All Parties Conference, Qureshi said, “I don’t understand APC’s agenda, it seems like a programme to save themselves.”

Further, the foreign minister said, “Pakistan’s problems were not created in the last 60 days, even the nation knows what this country’s issues are.” Responding to a question, Qureshi said, “South Punjab is a need and no one can deny that. However, to make a separate South Punjab province we need opposition’s support.”

He said the establishing a separate province in South Punjab is part of PTI’s manifesto. The Minister said a committee has been set up on the issue to develop political consensus as no single party is in a position to bring constitutional amendment to pave the way for the creation of South Punjab province.

He said the committee will hold consultations and will come up with solid recommendations. These will be put before opposition parties and request them to rise above politics and make decision based on objective reality and needs of the people.

He told a questioner that All Parties Conference of the opposition parties should be meaningful and not focused on saving someone.

