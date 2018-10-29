Accountability for all

Prime Minister Imran khan’s sister Aleema Khan has properties in the UAE and she has not declared them in her assets and it’s a crime. She confirms that Dubai property is hers. The reason of not declaring that she will have to pay a large amount of tax having property abroad.

As we know Imran Khan has given aggressive statements about offshore properties. Media has been publishing about Aleema Khan’s properties abroad but still we see no action from FBR or FIA. Pakistan will not be developed until accountability is not equal for all.

MUHAMMAD SUHAIB ANSARI

Karachi

