Accountability court summons Dar’s sons today

Islamabad

The accountability court hearing a corruption case against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has summoned the minister’s sons to appear in court today

The summons was received by Dar’s sons, Ali Mustafa and Mujtaba Husnain, in Dubai following which they travelled to London. The minister is also reportedly in London but is expected to appear in court.

Dar’s son, Ali, is married to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Asma. At the last hearing against Dar on October 30, Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir had issued bailable warrants for the minister after he did not appear in court.

The court is also expected to take up tomorrow NAB’s plea to freeze Dar’s assets. The bureau froze the assets after its chairman ordered to do so on October 18 but it needs the court’s endorsement as according to NAB laws, the order is only valid for 15 days.

NAB has listed the properties and assets of Dar as follows: A house in Gulberg, Lahore, a two-kanal plot in Parliamentarians Enclave, Islamabad, a two-kanal plot with Ayaz Builders (Pvt) Ltd, a plot in Senate Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad, a two kanal and 19 marla plot in the name of Mrs Tabassum Dar, three plots in Alflah Housing Society, Lahore owned by Dar, his wife and son Ali Mustafa Dar and six acres in Mouza Milot owned by him and his wife.—INP