Accountability court reserves verdict regarding restoration of Hajvery Foundation accounts

ISLAMABAD : The accountability court hearing Ishaq Dar’s case on Wednesday reserved verdict regarding the restoration of the accounts of Hajvery Foundation and Trust.

Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing on petitions filed by Ishaq Dar against freezing of his property. NAB prosecutor said it is true that orphan children live under the custody of Hajvery Trust, but the charity organization has also been used for wrong purposes.

He did not oppose the move saying that it is not our intention to deprive the children of their guardianship.

Dar’s counsel told the court that many philanthropic bodies work under Hajvery Foundation, and sought time to study NAB’s reply.

The judge remarked that the procedure to restore accounts needs to be determined. The hearing was then adjourned till January 31.

