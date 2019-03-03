Accountability Court extends physical remand of Abdul Samad

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Physical remand of accused Abdul Samad, Director Archaeology and Museums Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday extended by four days allegedly involved in misuse of authority. The accused person was presented in Accountability Court-IV, and Justice Naveed Ahmed Khan extended physical remand for another four days. A complaint was received to NAB KP alleging corruption and corrupt practices and taking cognizance, NAB KP initiated inquiry into the matter.

The accused person in connivance with others misused his authority and embezzled funds allocated by government.

