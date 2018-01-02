Accountability court adjourns Dar assets reference hearing to January 18

ISLAMABAD : The accountability court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the assets reference case against former finance minister Ishaq Dar till January 18.

Justice Muhammad Bashir, hearing the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the PML-N leader, adjourned the hearing after the NAB special prosecutor submitted a copy of the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) stay order to the accountability court.

The IHC, after hearing Dar’s petitions earlier in December against the accountability court’s order declaring him a proclaimed offender and issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants for him, barred the accountability court from proceedings against the former finance minister till January 17, 2018.

During the hearing on December 18, 2017 four witnesses had recorded their statements before the accountability court including private bank officer Faisal Shahzad, Director National Assembly Sher Dil Khan, Director Ministry Commerce Qamar Zaman and Deputy Secretary Cabinet Division Wasif Hussain.

Witness Faisal Shahzad had also submitted details of bank accounts of Dar’s wife before the court.

The court had directed NAB to submit its report pertaining to confiscation of properties of Dar and his guarantors and dismissed Dar’s request to appoint Qazi Misbah as his counsel.

Dar is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

