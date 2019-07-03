Accountability Commission to look into affairs of last 10 years

Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad

THE Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has again postponed the hearing of the presidential references against top judges – Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Sindh High Court’s Justice KK Agha. The SJC first took up the references on June 14 while lawyers across the country staged protests and boycotted courts proceedings on the strike call of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), the apex regulatory body of lawyers. The Supreme Court Bar Association also observed a strike on the date. However, a fraction of lawyers defied the strike call and distanced itself from the PBC’s protest. Though the SJC did not issue any handout after the proceedings, the Supreme Court’s Public Relations Office on June 15 issued a statement, confirming that the references against Justice Isa and Justice Agha were pending before the Council and were in process.

It explained that 426 complaints or references had been received by the SJC and all of them had been processed. After going through different stages of the process, 398 cases have been disposed of, and only 28, including the two presidential references, are pending. The announcement said that all cases were in process and would be disposed of in due course. Instead of issuing a show-cause notice to Justice Isa and Justice Agha, the SJC sent copies of the references to their residences in accordance with section 8(3) of the inquiry rules. This will require the accused judge to present himself before the Council, which will provide him the information and the material received against him. Both judges reportedly have been asked to volunteer, if they choose so, to clarify their position over the allegations levelled in the complaints against them.

The government in its reference has alleged that the sources to acquire foreign properties by Justice Faez Isa’s wife are not accounted for. Therefore, the SJC should probe into the matter to assess whether these properties have been acquired through money laundering. The government has also alleged that the judge has violated Section 116 (1) (b) and Section 116 (2) of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 by concealing foreign properties of his wife. It is alleged in the reference against Justice Agha that although he declared his foreign properties in 2018, he did not disclose their value. In its complaint, the government has attached a Federal Board of Revenue report which says that Justice Agha jointly purchased a property — ‘No 17 Calvert Close Belvedere Kent, UK — on Nov 24, 2005 but did not declare it in his wealth statement until the tax year 2018, when the property was declared at zero value. The report also alleges that the judge did not file his tax declarations between 2005 and 2014. He filed his declarations for tax years 2015, 2016 and 2017, but did not disclose his property in Kent. The FBR report states that Justice Agha also owns an offshore property — No 40, Kerwin Close, Dartford, UK — which was declared in his wealth statement for tax year 2018 at zero value. The judge declared an offshore bank account at Lloyds Bank UK in his wealth statement filed for 2018 for the first time, but with zero balance.

THE establishment of an Accountability Commission (AC) to look into the affairs of last 10 years appears to be the right step in the right direction. But it will remain cosmetic as the root of corruption, mismanagement and intrigues dates back to 1951 and beyond, which derailed democracy and corruption of all types was injected in the Pakistani body politics. In view of the above, misdeeds of Ghulam Muhammad, a civil servant who was the Finance Minister and later became Governor General by intrigues, must be accounted for declaring emergency twice, dissolving the assemblies, dismissing the governments of Khawaja Nazimuddin and Muhammad Ali Bogra. He should also be held accountable for blocking the promulgation of 1954 Constitution prepared by the founders of Pakistan which was not allowed to see the light of the day.

Iskandar Mirza, again a civil servant, illegally acquired the rank of major-general being the secretary defence, usurped the power by intrigues to become the President of Pakistan, formed the Republican Party which is also buried with him. He also imposed 1958 martial law by abrogating the 1956 constitution, dismissed the governments and dissolved assemblies as well as imposed Governor’s Rule under section 92A of 1935 Act repeatedly in East Pakistan. All this also should be looked into. The assassination of Shaheed-i-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan, Gen Ziaul Haq, Benazir Bhutto and the separation of East Pakistan should also be probed. Much evidence available which has been pushed under the carpet will bring facts to light and a lesson for all that the misdeeds of all those responsible and accomplice can never go unnoticed and unpunished. Islamic and European history is a testimony to the fact that such acts of omission and commission are never time-barred. The culprits should be tried posthumously and exemplary punishment should be awarded and executed on their graves.

—The writer is former Federal Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan and currently Chairman National Democratic Foundation.