Accountability Bureau arrests former Director Education

Muzaffarabad

The Accountability Bureau of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Muzaffarabad arrested former Director Education for Schools Syed Abdul Rehman Shirazi after rejection of his bail before arrest here on Friday. The former Director Education was arrested for allegedly involved in bogus appointments and ignoring the rules and regulations of education department. According to accountability bureau release, the former Director during his service had issued an advertisement against two vacant posts of two junior teachers and appointed twelve teachers instead of two after conducting test interviews of 56 candidates.—APP