Accountability at decisive threshold

Muhammad Usman

With second conviction of Nawaz Sharif on corruption and Zardari and its clan being booked on massive money laundering along with placement of their names on ECL, mark a decisive phase in ongoing accountability campaign against corrupt bigwigs in land. Few months back, it was an unthinkable for majority of people in Pakistan that law could take course against cohort of these people in one go which include kings themselves, kingmakers and accomplices alike. Deep down, they know that they have been caught in conditions to whom they are not accustomed to. Neither there is a NRO nor a place where they could hitch their wagon to have breathing space to dodge the bullet of accountability or recoup for another field day. It is not a façade of accountability or political ploy or propaganda gimmicks which had been the case in past. It is actual which could topple their chariot of loot and plunder to detriment of their survival.

There is a man at helm who struggled for long 22 years to see these people in accountability pit and is undaunted as ever to accomplish his aim. There is a Supreme Court which minced no word to declare that Pakistan is no longer a land where monkeys could divide the spoils and go scot free. There are Armed Forces which in earnest of concern for the nation, stand ready to assist government to take the country out of woods including restoration of its economy/fiscal health. Only accountability could bring sanity and responsibility in corridors of power and other walks of national life. In words of Stephen R. Covey; accountability breeds responsibility. Besides, notwithstanding, their votes to these corrupt people, there are people who wants these people to be punished and made to disgorge every penny of their looted money. In short, their titanic is about to hit iceberg and as a last resort, they could resort to any desperate act to salvage their existence/ill-gotten money.

The mass protest/agitation is beyond their reach and capability because of public contempt and disdain for their sordid past and intentions contained therein. They could rely upon only on political chicanery, sophistry, venal tactics, parliamentary strength in assemblies, ingress of some sort in government’s circles, fanning fears of political instability and overplaying provincial sensitivities in league with some sections of media and mutual collaboration within even in open. One could easily see these at work in abundance. Accountability is not even handed. There is no accountability of those who are sitting in government. They have become sacred cows. It is political victimization aimed at eliminating mainstream opposition which has done well for the country during their stint in power particularly, PML (N) regardless of the fact that it was a disaster, not the development in actual sense. Imran Khan is protégé of establishment and thrust upon nation through ill legitimate mandate. He is resorting to tool of accountability on their behest and to divert public attention from its dismal performance. The country is not safe in his inept hands.

The hullabaloo in Parliament on even lame excuses to disrupt its proceedings. The possible threat of no confidence move against Imran Khan, maligning of state institutions in different contexts, propagating NAB law as black law, discrediting investigation on frivolous grounds along with harping upon their innocence and attempts to bargain for want of legislation in parliament/ its other allied functions, are other instruments to pressurize the government. Zardari and his company has also started invoking Sind card. The Sind has received dead bodies of its three PMs. Now efforts are afoot to eliminate its assertive political leadership from the scene and clip provincial autonomy under 18th constitutional amendment which also provides them access to their due share in its natural resources. Nawaz Sharif did not like Sind but Imran Khan dislikes Sind. By politically motivated accountability, federation is in danger. These assertions are totally baseless and mischievous but geared up to find escape and refuge from accountability of their massive misdeeds. On arrest of Zardari and other big accused, possibility of arson and robbery of public/private properties could not be easily ruled out by his criminal associates as was witnessed in Sind following assassination of Benazir Bhutto.

Nation has arrived at this decisive stage of accountability after paying colossal price in terms of human, monetary, social and moral loss. These people have behaved like pirates at sea who rob ships but few only. They have ransacked whole society. They cannot be spared in lieu of partial return of looted money. Nations punish and recover. The Zardari and Nawaz Sharif has ruled this country. Their families have been first families. First has to come first even in course of across the board accountability. Besides, mega corrupt people also have to step first on accountability ladder. Imran Khan may have some people, sympathetic to them around him who could prevail upon him that stern action may rock the boat. He needs to watch out such people. A legislation could wait whose passage is contingent upon a compromise on accountability. These corrupt people would be essentially fighting a lost cause. No eye sheds tears. They followed route to jails tamely. Without mass appeal, political leader is as of an orphan however, government needs to guard against stumbling on issues involved in their speedy but fair accountability.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

