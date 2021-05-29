Accountability Amend Ord passed, amid Opp uproar

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

The National Assembly on Friday witnessed ruckus and uproar from Opposition side and the government managed to pass a resolution granting a 120-day extension to the National Accountability Amendment Ordinance.

State Minister for parliamentary affairs Ali Mohammad Khan presented the resolution, which stated as, “That the National Assembly resolves to extend the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (V of 2021) for a further period of 120 days w.e.f. 9-6-2021, under proviso to sub-paragraph (ii) of paragraph (a) of clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

As the session began, PML-N leader Sheikh Fiaz-ud-Din invited Speaker Asad Qaiser’s attention towards the quorum. The Speaker resumed assembly’s proceedings after the completion of quorum.

After the quorum completion, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs tabled the resolution on granting extension to the National Accountability Ordinance.

At that moment, Pakistan People’s Party pointed to the quorum, which the speaker ignored and allowed the assembly proceedings for the adoption of the resolution.

On this, the opposition lamented the speaker’s action and staged a strong protest. MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi accused the speaker of continuing the house’s proceedings despite pinpointing of the quorum.

He said no previous speaker had done such thing. On this, Speaker Asad Qaiser retorted that the MNA did not point out the quorum, rather he was talking on a point of order.