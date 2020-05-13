Accord with private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment soon

The government of Sindh has prepared a draft for agreement with private hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients, it was learnt on Wednesday. The draft of the agreement will be dispatched to the Chief Minister of Sindh and after his approval it will be signed with the private hospitals, sources said. According to the draft, a core group comprises of private hospitals will be constituted for treatment of the coronavirus patients. The Liaquat National Hospital, Ziauddin Hospital, South City Hospital, Patel Hospital and Altamash Hospital will be included in the group of hospitals involved in the agreement. The patients will be provided medical facilities at selected privately owned hospitals, according to the draft. Government of Sindh will sign memorandum of understanding (MOUs) with managements of the selected hospitals and bear expenses of medical treatment of the coronavirus patients. As per the draft of agreement the government will pay the hospitals Rs. 65,000 per patient per day, while 1,10,000 rupees per day will be paid for a patient at the intensive care unit (ICU). The government will also pay 1,10,000 rupees per day to private hospitals for each patient on ventilator, the draft read. The government will pay each private hospital medical treatment amount for 200 patients in advance, according to the draft.