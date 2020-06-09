Accord to buy buses for Green Line project inked

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that the Sindh government has signed an agreement for provision of buses for Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Karachi. The governor said this while chairing a meeting where he was briefed over progress on uplift projects in Karachi, Hyderabad and other parts of the province. Imran Ismail was briefed over the progress on green line bus project and provision of fire tenders for Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). He said that the green line project will help ease difficulties faced by commuters in Karachi during travelling. The meeting was told that the KMC would get fire tenders by December this year. Imran Ismail said that it would help the municipal authorities in overcoming fire incidents in the city. “We are also planning new projects for Karachi, Hyderabad and other parts of the province,” said the governor Sindh while promising support from the federal government for development projects in the province. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was interested in the development of Karachi, a business hub of the country. “Centre believes in launching uplift projects in parts of the country without any discrimination as per vision of the prime minister who wants to see development activities in all parts of the country.” The governor while calling for transparency in ongoing projects, directed the officials to plan uplift projects for Karachi aimed at fulfilling needs of the city.