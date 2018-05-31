Accidents in Turbat

I want to draw the attention of concerned authorities about accidents taking place in the second biggest city of Balochistan i.e. Turbat. Accidents are occurring in the area on a daily basis and the people are losing their precious life in these accidents. The driving rules and regulations are not being followed by the citizens and they drive their vehicles without following the rules. Those who are responsible for implementing rules are not being strict enough, therefore, the drivers and riders ignore them.

In fact, we can’t find traffic police on roadside then how can we be able to decrease the amount of accidents in the city. Traffic police is must to force rules to save the lives from dangerous accidents. I humbly request the Government of Balochistan to take action on this major issue so as to avoid recurrence of accidents and save life of the people.

SHAKEEL PHULLAN

Turbat

