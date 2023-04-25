Accident claims lives of 9 Karachi picnickers on way to Kenjhar Lake

According to reports on Wednesday, a horrific accident that occurred in Thatta on Tuesday claimed the lives of at least nine persons.

According to the police report, the tragedy happened in Thatta’s Chalia neighbourhood when a truck and a van crashed head-on, killing all nine occupants of the van. Eight persons passed away instantly, while a ninth died of his injuries at the hospital.

According to the authorities, all of the passengers who perished were Karachi residents. According to authorities, they were travelling to the Kenjhar Lake for a picnic.

According to police officials, the deceased was a resident of Karachi’s Qazafi Town neighbourhood. Abdul Wahab, Abdullah, Tasbihullah, Noorul Wahab, and Adnan are among the deceased. Earlier, their bodies were moved.

Six of the bodies were then taken to Karachi and given to their individual bereaved families, according to Rescue sources. The mortuary has received the three additional bodies, which have been moved but have not yet been recognised.

The truck driver who was involved in the collision was able to get away, leaving the authorities to conduct a full investigation.

A friend of the deceased people said that Abdullah had come from Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eidul Fitr with his family. He claimed that all of the deceased were buddies while speaking to News outside the Edhi mortuary.

In the meantime, Commissioner Hyderabad was requested to produce a thorough report on the occurrence by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, who also expressed his sorrow over the Thatta tragedy.

The authorities have also been directed by Governor Tessori to make sure that the injured accident victims have access to all required medical services.