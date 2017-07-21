Accession of Kashmir with Pakistan

Dr Muhammad Khan

EVERY year, the people of Jammu and Kashmir celebrate July 19, as the day of “Kashmir Accession to Pakistan”. On July 19, 1947, the people of Jammu and Kashmir unanimously adopted a resolution, for the accession of state with Pakistan. Then prominent Kashmir leaders; Khawaja Ghulam-ud-Din Wani and Abdul Rahim Wani moved the resolution in the emergency session of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference held in Srinagar. Since Pakistan was to become a reality for the Muslim of South Asia on August 14, 1947, therefore, Kashmiri people were in hurry for these legal formalities of state’s accession to their dreamland.

It is worth mentioning that, a Kashmiri poet and philosopher, Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, during his address in the All India Muslim League annual session at Allahabad, presented the idea of Pakistan, in 1930. This address was historical and gave a new turn to the Muslim movement for their freedom from British rule in India. Now Muslims of Sub-continent were focus and in a period of less than seventeen years, achieved their separate homeland, Pakistan.

The State of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan have historical relationship, which dates back to centuries. This relationship have rooted in the joint history of these two areas over the years and later turned into a relationship of interdependency. Religion, common culture, joint races on both sides, migrations and inter-marriages further strengthened this bond between the people of two sides. Besides, these linkages, geography of the Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan are another compelling factor, which essentially unite these areas. Besides, the dietary requirements and linkages of the state with outside world are other factors, uniting both. All natural routes to various parts of the Jammu and Kashmir are from Pakistan. The only link, India exploited in 1947, through Gurdaspur (Pathan Kot) was an artificial link, which India manipulated through Radcliff Award, through an unjustified division of Punjab.

As per the Indian partition plan (June 3, 1947), Kashmir was to become part of Pakistan, based on will of the people and geographical contiguity of the state with Pakistan. The people of Jammu and Kashmir with overwhelming Muslim population (77%) were deprived from their right to decide their future, thus rose to occasion and revolted against then Ruler of the State, Maharaja Hari Singh. Kashmiri volunteers, the freedom fighters liberated a portion of the state from the regular forces of Maharaja Hari Singh, established their own government, and named that as, “Azad Jammu and Kashmir”. This portion was to act as the base camp for the liberation of rest of state from Indian occupation. Indeed, Hari Singh wanted to keep the state independent and even negotiated the Stand Still agreements with Pakistan and India, but Indian rulers, particularly, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, first Indian Prime Minister, ordered forceful military occupation of the state on October 27, 1947, and this occupation is continuing till-date.

Over the last seventy years now, Kashmiri did not reconcile with the Indian rule over their state and revolted many a time against forceful Indian occupation. In the last struggle, started in 1990, over 115,000 Kashmiri people lost their lives at the hands of brutal Indian forces. Indian Army and paramilitary forces are still continuing with their brutalities in IOK, taking cover of discriminating and inhuman laws, India specially imposed ever since 1990s. Despite heavy Indian military deployment in IOK, it could not defeat the will of Kashmiris for attainment of their right of self-determination.

Over the years, the political dispute of Kashmir has become a humanitarian issue, since there have been massive human rights violations in IOK by Indian security forces. In fact, there has been state sponsored terrorism going on in Indian occupied Kashmir since 1990. India and Israel resembles in their record of state sponsor terrorism over their occupied areas. Both states have commonalities and agreements for security and defense cooperation. Palestinians are being killed by Israel and Kashmiris by India. There is an organized campaign of genocide going on by both countries. This is indeed the darkest aspect of India and Israel, the civilized international community is keeping quiet on all these. Although, United Nations, Amnesty International and many other human rights organizations have been raising the issue of Indian human rights violations in Kashmir, but there have been no action against India on those accounts. Rather, the major powers are enhancing their political and economical linkages with India.

The current wave of Kashmiris uprisings, started following the martyr of Burhan Wani in July 2016 has added a new chapter in the Kashmiris sacrifices for their right of self-determination. They are determined to get their right and ultimately join Pakistan. On its part, India has started a wave of terror in IOK as well as firing across LoC, both aimed to defeat Kashmiris will. But, in the process, India is endangering the regional peace. It has opened another front in the Sikkim against China. It is essential that, for the regional peace in South Asia, India under the RSS led Government should re-asses its aggressive acts and massive human rights violations.

Indian must understand that, resolution of Kashmir dispute is essential for a peace and stability in South Asia. This dispute has to be resolved as per their wishes of Kashmiris and in the light of UN resolutions. Resolution of Kashmir dispute will bring peace, political stability and economic prosperity in South Asia. The South Asian peace would greatly contribute towards international peace and connectivity, in a highly globalised world.

— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad.

