Access to healthcare services vital for good health

President Al-Shifa Trust Maj. Gen. (Retd) Rehmat Khan has said that access to healthcare services is critical to good health and productivity yet rural residents face a variety of access barriers throughout the world.

He said, many people in rural areas often encounter barriers to healthcare that limit their ability to obtain the care they need therefore the Al-Shifa Trust is trying its best to provide services to the needy at their doorstep.

The President Al-Shifa Trust said this while speaking at the launching ceremony of newly-established Al-Shifa Trust eye hospital Chakwal.

He said that with the help of Almighty Allah and the generous donors the trust has opened the doors of its new hospital in the district of Chakwal which is our 6th state-of-the-art hospital and we are aiming even high.—INP