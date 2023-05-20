Accepting or rejecting MNAs’ resignations is Speaker’s prerogative: Dastgir

Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that accepting or rejecting the resignations of the MNA is the prerogative of Speaker National Assembly. Addressing a news conference in Gujranwala on Saturday, he said resignations accepted once, cannot be taken back under any clause. Khurram Dastgir said it is up to the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to decide about the future of PTI.

He said nation has realized the difference between makers and breakers of a country. He said violence should not be part of politics. The minister energey said the coalition government held free and fair elections and fulfilled every constitutional responsibility during the last one year. It was worth mentioned here that the Lahore High Court on Friday suspended the de-notification of 72 PTI MNAs by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and told them to appear before the National Assembly speaker in person to have their resignations withdrawn.

The court also directed the NA speaker to reach a decision on the matter after listening to the stance of the PTI MNAs again. Justice Shahid Karim was hearing the petitions filed by 72 PTI MNAs, including PTI’s Riaz Fatyana, requesting the court to set aside the notifications issued by the NA speaker through which their resignations were accepted as well as the one by the ECP in accordance with which they were de-notified and their seats declared vacant. The PTI had resigned en masse from the lower house of parliament following the ouster of PTI chief Imran Khan from the post of the premier in April last year.—INP