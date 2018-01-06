The total outlay of the under execution Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the Federal Government for ongoing financial year 2017-18 is Rs 1001 billion, the highest so far in the history of Pakistan with the sole objective of accelerating development activities all over the country for well-being and welfare of the people. Against this huge PSDP outlay, as much as more than Rs 310 billion have already been released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms for continuing implementation of on-going development projects for ensuring their timely and speedy completion without break or delay due to delay in provision of funds on any account and this is quite good to note.

According to the reports, the Ministry releases funds for implementation of the development projects listed in the PSDP to the ministries and executing agencies under a mechanism which is effectively in place since 2010-11. The funds so being released on a quarterly basis are based on the flow f revenue collection by the agencies concerned. The current fiscal PSDP includes total of 1002 projects including as many as 631 ongoing which are given preference in provision of funds for ensuring their timely completion as scheduled. It is good that priority is given to the fast track development projects in power, transport and communication sectors while block allocations have been provided for Special Areas of FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir and a number of CPEC projects have been adequately funded. Funds have duly been provided and now it is up to the executing agencies to ensure that these are properly, efficiently and diligently utilized and not a single penny of the public money is wasted or embezzled in any manner.

ASMAAR BILAL

Lahore

