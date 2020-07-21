ACCA welcomes int’l audit, ethics proposals

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Robust global auditing and ethical standards are essential for business, investor and public trust, says ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) following publication of the Monitoring Group’s paper explaining the way ahead. Speaking about the Monitoring Group’s recommendations, Maggie McGhee, executive director – governance at ACCA says: ‘This is a much-anticipated announcement following an extensive consultation, and it presents a positive development for the future.

Their advice brings certainty to the various standard setting Boards responsible for this important work, and it also provides clarity about the future roles of the Public Interest Oversight Board (PIOB), and the International Federation of Accountants. ‘These recommendations will reinforce stakeholder confidence in a technical and expert global system that defines accountancy standards and ethics.