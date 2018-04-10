ACCA urges businesses across Pak to reduce water stress

Staff Reporter

Lahore

According to a plethora of reports from the world’s multilateral development agencies and renowned NGOs Pakistan is suffering from water scarcity with repercussions for its growth and sustainable development.

Combined with growing urbanisation, industrialisation and growing populations, the stock of water capital is set to diminish rapidly over time unless immediate measures are taken to not only protect but enhance the stocks of water.

This is such a pressing issue that clean water and sanitation is number six in the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Today on World Water Day, ACCA calls on businesses to adopt a serious and sustainable approach to water management. ACCA believes that where water is a material natural capital in an enterprise’s value creation model, it must be measured and managed. Businesses have a responsibility to preserve water to create value into the future.

Arif Masud Mirza, head of policy for ACCA MENASA speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted event being led by the Centre of Excellence and Responsible Business CERB of the Pakistan business Council said: ‘ACCA is a strong advocate of integrated thinking and reporting. We call upon business leaders to consider the value of water to a business as well as the interconnectedness of water to other material capitals such as financial, human and social.