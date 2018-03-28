ACCA to drive growth trajectory of emerging Pakistan

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

ACCA members have committed themselves to achieving an average GDP of 7% as well as improving the global ranking of Pakistan to top 50 for the ease of doing business and global competitiveness Index.

ACCA’s Pakistan Leadership Conversation (PLC) 2018 was held in Lahore on Tuesday and was the last of a series of conferences held previously in Islamabad and Karachi. The conversations were based on the theme ‘Collective Vision for an Emerging Pakistan’ with the main aim of formulating forward- thinking policy choices to drive economic growth and social development in Pakistan.

Bruno Olierhoek, President OCCI and CEO Nestle Pakistan Limited, Dr. Amjad Saqib, founder Akhuwat Foundation, Jahanzeb Burana, CEO, PBIT, Hasnain Sheikh, Chairman and CEO, Inov8 Limited Pakistan, Hassan Daud Butt, Project Director/CPEC Coordinator, Ministry of Planning and Development, Monis Rahman, CEO, Rozee.pk, Omer Zaheer Meer, Senior Partner at MLCC and Tughral T Ali, Business Head: Branchless Banking, FINCA shared their perspectives for an Emerging Pakistan and key strategic interventions which their organizations are undertaking.It was unanimously agreed by the conversation leaders and the delegates that realizing this agenda means collaboration between the private and the public sector. ACCA has drawn a road map with key deliverables essential to setting the country in motion towards achieving economic prosperity.