ACCA partners with SDPI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) collaborated to bring together lawmakers to share their views on “The way forward for sustainable development in Pakistan”, at the 21st Sustainable Development Conference (SDC) in Islamabad. The 21st SDC not only deliberated the economic corridor, but also other corridors of connectivity and knowledge, that can steer towards peace and development. Looking at the emerging global trends, countries are embarking on following policies that positively impact the future of various multilateral trade agreements, global solidarity, social policy, trade and development. Speaking at the conference, Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri – Executive Director SDPI and Sajjeed Aslam – Head ACCA Pakistan stressed that “Through learning and sharing experiences of professionals working in policy, business and finance, we can continue to strengthen our knowledge platform and its on-going mission of activating the professionals to play their part in building the economy of the future. Effective assessment and communication of progress made will be vital towards achieving new benchmarks and building a more sustainable future.

