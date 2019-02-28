ACCA Pakistan welcomes new members

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Pakistan welcomed its new members and recognised its high achievers from across the country in glittering ceremonies in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad on February 18, 19 and 21, respectively.

Themed ‘Strategic Business Leaders | Capacity & Character’, the New Member Ceremonies celebrated the achievement of ACCA members who attained the membership milestone from January 01, 2018 till December 31, 2018 as well as national and global place winners during the same period. The new members are part of the vibrant global ACCA community of more than 208,000 members in 183 countries.

The British High Commission Islamabad joined ACCA as a co-organiser for the all three ceremonies.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished guests from Government, public-sector businesses, leading organisations and think tanks. These celebratory evenings were also a useful networking opportunity for new ACCA members to meet senior members and renowned employers.

The Honourable Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail attended the ceremony in Karachi, Senator Walid Iqbal graced the event in Lahore and Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage was the Chief Guest of the evening in Islamabad.

Mr. Robert Stenhouse, President, ACCA formally welcomed the newly-inducted ACCA members in his address and reminded them that becoming a member of the ACCA meant full support from a professional accountancy body with global reach.

Share on: WhatsApp