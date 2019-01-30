ACCA, IFAC launch global public financial management series

Staff Reporter

At a time when public sector spending, government accountability and financial sustainability are in the spotlight, ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and IFAC (the International Federation of Accountants) are launching a global series that will identify, document and share success stories in public financial management.

Strong public financial management processes and systems are essential for effective and efficient delivery of public services, transparent public finances, and trust between government and citizens.

ACCA and IFAC are keen to showcase how such strong systems make a difference when public sector spending is under intense scrutiny. The series includes videos and written case studies, showcasing stories through their network of global experts. Public sector finance leaders from Tanzania, Australia and Canada have already shared their stories in videos which are available on ACCA’s website.

Alex Metcalfe, head of public sector policy at ACCA said: ‘The aim of this research is to answer a number of fundamental questions about how public financial management is working now, and how it can operate in the future. We want to capture and share real stories of how public financial management improvements have made an immediate difference in the delivery of public services.’

Alta Prinsloo, IFAC Executive Director, added: ‘Strong public financial management impacts citizens and presents an opportunity for tangible change. Professional accountants have an essential role to play and we must leverage these case studies to continue making progress in the future.” This research collaboration supports IFAC and ACCA’s work to build capacity in the public sector and to strengthen public financial management globally.

