ACCA hosts Siemens delegation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

ACCA Pakistan hosted the Siemens Delegation and held a dialogue on ‘Opportunities For growth’ to drive the Emerging Pakistan agenda set in motion by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of Pakistan which includes a vast array of nation building activities. The discussions at this dinner revolved around developments that are poised to shape the Pakistan of the future. The corporate dinner saw thought provoking insights shared by a dynamic mix of individuals; a gathering of vibrant strategists, business thinkers, policymakers, entrepreneurs and young ACCA members. It presented an opportunity for leading business figures from Islamabad to present their ideas and effective business strategies to address business concerns prevalent in Pakistan. The chief guest, Naeem Zamindar, Minister of State and Chairman Board of Investment highlighted, ‘The China Pakistan Economic Corridor project presents a great opportunity for Pakistan’s young population and the organisations employing them. The country needs strategic forward thinking professional accountants to benefit from and sustain these important developments. Moving on the second key trend impacting Pakistan as we speak is the role of technology. This is a central issue that dominates short, medium and long-term strategic discussions across businesses of all sizes and sectors.These developments will also have a profound effect on the future of the finance function because, in a fast-moving, data-rich business environment, we need to understand what will be central to creating value for corporations.” The representatives from Siemens included Daniel T. Simpson, Executive VP Global Solutions for the Dresser-Rand business, part of Siemens Power and Gas, and Umer Jalil Anwer, CFO, Siemens Pakistan. “It is an exciting time to be in Pakistan and to witness its growth. As it has done over the past many decades, Siemens looks forward to participating in and contributing to the country’s economic development,” said Simpson. Representation from ACCA included Sajjeed Aslam, the Head of ACCA Pakistan who reinforced in the discussions that ACCA members have committed themselves to achieving an average GDP of 7% as well as improving the global ranking of Pakistan to top 50 for the ease of doing business and global competitiveness Index.