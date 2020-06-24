ACCA hosts mega Virtual Job Fair

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has organised a mega Virtual Careers Fair for the business & finance students and professionals in Pakistan. Featuring country’s over 60 top employers, the online fair offered an opportunity to over 3,500 attendees to connect with leading recruiters, learn from global career experts and build valuable connections.

Despite the limitations of current pandemic, ACCA embarked upon creating opportunities for the country’s youth by bringing another first of a kind experience in Pakistan.

ACCA continues to lead the accountancy profession in Pakistan and supports employability of its members by unlocking the power of digital and employing innovative solutions. Looking for best talent in business, accounting and finance, the online fair was attended by leading employers such as Nestlé Pakistan, KPMG, HBL, Deloitte, Unilever, S&P Global, PTCL, K-Electric, EY, Gadoon Textile Mills, Telenor Group, Master Tiles & Ceramics, PwC, Ufone, and Sitara Labels.